DPS pursuit ends after driver crashes with light rail

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Transportation were involved in early morning pursuit that ended near 5th and Washington streets Tuesday.

According to DPS, the vehicle they were pursuing collided with a light rail.

The driver was taken into custody.

There was no blockage in the area and no known injuries were reported.

DPS investigating this crash.

