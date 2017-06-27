Missing 49-year-old woman found safe, Silver Alert cancelled

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Maria Calderon, 49. (Source: Phoenix PD) Maria Calderon, 49. (Source: Phoenix PD)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A missing 49-year-old woman was found Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Calderon is being evaluated at a local hospital and is doing well, police said.

A Silver Alert was issued Monday night but was canceled after she was found.

Between 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Maria Calderon left her home on foot near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. 

She was last seen in the area of Interstate 17 and Indian School Road at around 12:30 p.m.

[PDF: Silver Alert issued for a Maria Calderon, 49]

Calderon is Hispanic with early onset of dementia, said DPS.

She also has seizures and has not taken her medication in over two weeks.

Calderon was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, black pants and red Vans shoes.

