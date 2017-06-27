Chandler restaurant to close doors; corporate doesn't blame minimum wage

A Chandler Native Grill and Bar is closing its doors because of the minimum wage increase. Source: www.facebook.com/groups/livingchandler)

The owner of a Chandler Native Grill & Wings is claiming the minimum wage increase is forcing the closure of the store but the corporation says that's not the case.

The Native Grill & Wings located at 2885 S. Alma School Road said it's closing its doors on Saturday, July 1.

Native Grill & Wings thanked all of its customers and faithful regulars for supporting the restaurant, the notice said. It blamed the rise in the minimum wage and the "rising cost of business" for forcing the spot to shut down.

However, a spokeswoman for Native Grill & Wings said the restaurant was closing "due to underperformance." She said the restaurant owner's position on the minimum wage "was an overstatement made by an uninformed manager for that franchisee."

The Native Grill & Wings corporate office said the company supports the current minimum wage. The spokeswoman said the company employs thousands of people at or above the minimum wage since 1979.

In the notice at the location in Chandler, Native Grill & Wings welcomes anyone to visit the restaurant on July 1 to say goodbye to its staff and the environment everyone has helped create.

Here is the full notice:

Due to the rising cost of business and the minimum wage increase, with our deepest regrets, we are going to be forced to close our doors. Sat. July 1st will be our last open day. We would like to thank all of the customers and our faithful regulars that have supported us and allowed us to keep our doors open thus far. Please join us July 1st to say goodbye to our staff and the environment you all have helped to create.

Back in November, voters approved Prop. 206, raising Arizona's minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 per hour.

Attorneys for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and other business groups opposed the minimum wage increase and brought it to the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn earlier this year.

The attorneys argued that Prop. 206 was unconstitutional because it didn't provide a funding source for increased costs the state will incur.

The Arizona Supreme Court rejected the challenge to Prop. 206 in March.

