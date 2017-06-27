Glendale police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident

Glendale police are seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run on June 22. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Glendale police are seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that left one pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle on June 22.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 22, Glendale police responded to an area near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue for an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

An adult male, identified as 25-year-old Leland Billie, was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Bethany Home Road.

Police said when they arrived, Billie was in critical condition.

Billie was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries shortly after.

During the police investigation, officers determined Billie was struck in the roadway by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene.

The fatal accident shut down Bethany Home Road in both directions from 59th Avenue to 63rd Avenue for several hours as Glendale police investigated the scene.

Police interviewed one witness, who could not provide a description of the vehicle. Police also went over surveillance cameras at a store nearby.

The suspected vehicle would have sustained front-end damage, police said.

If anyone has information regarding this fatal hit-and-run, please call 623-930-3000 or 480-WITNESS.

