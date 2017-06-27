Woman killed in domestic violence stabbing in Buckeye

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to police, it was a domestic violence incident between a couple. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was stabbing during a domestic fight in Buckeye. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in Buckeye on Monday night.

It happened near Verrado Way and McDowell Road around 8 p.m.

According to Sgt. Jason Weeks with the Buckeye Police Department, it was a domestic violence incident between a girlfriend and boyfriend.

The woman, in her 50s, was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the neck, Weeks said. She later died.

The boyfriend, also around 50 years old, is in custody.

There was a woman also at the house who witnessed the incident.

Police haven't said what led up to the stabbing.

The couple had just recently moved into the neighborhood.

An investigation is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.