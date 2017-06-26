Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix offers free weekend for veterans and first-responders

Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix will offer a free weekend at the water park for active military, veterans and first responders (police, fire, EMT) from July 1 to July 4.

To get in, one must provide a valid government issued ID or badge when they arrive to get a free ticket. The tickets can only be used on the day of admission and there is only one free admission per day.

The park will also provide a free fireworks show on July 3 at 9 p.m., according to a release from the park.

Up to six family members can also receive half-off admission, which amounts to about $21.50 plus tax.

This is the first time the park has done free admission for four days.

For more information, visit the park's website.

