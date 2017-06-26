2 plane crashes in Cottonwood, pilots walk away

No one was hurt in two hard landings in Cottonwood. (Source: Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department)

Two pilots in the Cottonwood area were able to walk away from their wrecked planes after two separate plane crashes at the local airport Monday.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical Dept. spokesman Chief Mike Kuykendall said the first incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when the pilot of a Flight Design GMBH was trying to land the single-engine airplane at the Cottonwood Municipal Airport.

He was the only one in the plane when it skidded off the runway.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found the pilot already out of the plane. He was uninjured.

Kuykendall said the second incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. when another single engine plane, a homebuilt Aero-Ace, was involved in an accident while taking off.

The pilot from this incident was also able to make his way out of the airplane prior to the arrival of emergency crews. Kuykendall said he turned down any medical treatment at the scene.

The cause of the accident in both of these separate incidents is currently being investigated.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.