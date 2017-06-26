Goodwin Fire increase to 4,400 acres, evacuations remain

Fire crews said the fire is burning through mostly dense chaparral that are more than 40 years old. (Source: Viewer)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Source: Viewer photo)

As a precaution, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated the community of Pine Flat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Goodwin Fire has burned about 1,500 acres since it was started on Saturday afternoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a wildfire near Prescott as its acreage continues to increase.

The Goodwin Fire has burned about 4,400 acres since it was started on Saturday afternoon.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Goodwin Fire burning S. of Prescott; some evacuations ordered]

The fire is 5 percent contained.

As a precaution, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated the community of Pine Flat. It's unclear how many people had to evacuate. Firefighters are also protecting the community of Breezy Pines.

The weather didn't help fire crews as winds forced them to stop fighting the fire for two hours. The winds also pushed the fire 2 miles to the east toward Brady Butte.

The flames are south and west of the junction at Senator Highway, which is Forest Road 52 and County Road 177, about 14 miles south of Prescott.

On Monday night, crews will perform back burning operations along County 177 east of Pine Flat.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, at Mayer High School at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team took command of the firefight on Monday morning. The weather is hotter and dryer than usual, which is makes it harder for fire crews to get control of the flames.

Fire crews said the fire is burning through mostly dense chaparral that are more than 40 years old, as well as ponderosa pines.

As of Monday morning, there were six hotshot crews, 29 engines, four helicopters and 525 personnel fighting this fire.

The cause is under investigation.

CLOSURE: SR-69 NB/SB about 11 miles north of I-17: Road closed due to smoke from the Goodwin Fire at MP 274. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/EgjSHsYaXL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 27, 2017

#GoodwinFire at 4400 acres. Fire on @PrescottNF. Fire burning thru thick fuels in rugged terrain. Windy conditions persist today. pic.twitter.com/QvD7NSTFHA — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 27, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.