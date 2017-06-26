Fires banned in Maricopa County parks

A fire ban has been initiated by the Maricopa County Parks to limit the possibility of starting a brush fire, which could cause serious damage to the area.

The fire ban includes the use of campfires, fire pits and charcoal grills.

The county parks will stop selling firewood during this time. Any violation of this park rule, Rule 113, may result in a citation.

It's still acceptable to use gas/propane grills in designated areas such as ramada areas, semi-developed and developed camping sites, and along the shoreline at Lake Pleasant Regional Park.

Smoking in the parks is still permissible, but all park users are strongly encouraged to be responsible in their use and ensure that all cigarettes are properly extinguished and placed in trash receptacles.

A date to lift the fire ban has not been identified and will be determined by the amount of rain Maricopa County receives during the monsoon season.

The following Maricopa County parks are affected by the fire ban:

  • Adobe Dame Regional Park
  • Buckeye Hills Regional Park
  • Cave Creek Regional Park
  • Estrella Mountain Regional Park (excludes turf area)
  • Hassayampa River Preserve
  • Lake Pleasant Regional Park
  • McDowell Mountain Regional Park
  • San Tan Mountain Regional Park
  • Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area
  • Usery Mountain Regional Park
  • White Tank Mountain Regional Park

