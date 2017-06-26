Caught on camera: Man punches driver during road rage incident

A man was seen punching another man in an SUV during a suspected road rage incident. (Source: Howard WaGGner/News of Maricopa)

A man was seen punching another driver and he then retaliated by destroying the man's back window and it was all caught on camera in Maricopa.

It reportedly happened on Monday morning on State Route 347 and Smith Enke Road.

The video shows two cars stopped at a light. One man gets out of his car and walks over to the other driver and punches him at least once. He then walks back to his car.

The man who was assaulted then gets out of his SUV and smashes the rear window of the man's car with what appears to be a tire iron. He then went back to his SUV.

In the video, both drivers were originally in left turn lanes but then the man in the car drives ahead of the man in the SUV and goes straight. The man in the SUV also leaves the left turn lane and goes straight, following the first man.

The video lasts about 30 seconds and ends there.

We reached out to the Maricopa Police Department and they didn't have any information about it.

