An "A" for effort, though (Photo Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

HASTINGS, MN -- Hey, it doesn't hurt to try.

A deputy from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office was arresting a suspect wanted on a warrant when the suspect did something unexpected.

He handed the deputy a "Get Out of Jail Free" card. Yes, the ones from Monopoly.

"We appreciate the humor!" the Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page.