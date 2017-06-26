Arizona Coyotes' General Manager John Chayka talks trades, Shane Doan and Dave Tippett at Prospect Development Camp

The Arizona Coyotes opened prospect camp with a lot of enthusiasm. First round pick, defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is working hard and top prospect Dylan Strome is on the ice providing leadership. "It's a good week to get out here and get familiar with some of the guys and just work hard and show them you have to work." said Strome.

General Manger John Chayka on hand, taking it all in, watching the youngsters very closely. "I see a good group. We got three players that have played games in the National Hockey League, so that's good leadership for these guys," said Chayka.

It has been a very trying week for the fan base after the team let go the face of the franchise, long time Captain Shane Doan and Coach Dave Tippett. Doan played his entire career for the Coyotes, spending one year in Winnipeg before the Jets relocated to Phoenix and became the Coyotes. He's played 1,540 games, scoring 402 goals and 972 points, captaining the team since 2003. "Tough. It was an organizational decision. " Chayka said of the team parting ways with Doan.

Tippett joined the then-Phoenix Coyotes in the 2009-10 season. In eight years with the team, Tippett went 282-257-83. Despite making the playoffs in his first three years, the Coyotes haven't been back in the last five. "I don't think it was letting Dave Tippett go, I think it was a mutual understanding." said Chayka. So now the team is in search of a head coach. "Hopefully we get it right." said Chayka of the coaching search.

Make no mistake, since Andrew Barroway became the sole owner, he is making his mark on this team. He traded away Goalie Mike Smith, let go Doan and Tippett. Plus, the team added Center Derek Stepan, Goalie Antti Raanta and Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson in various trades. "Got a number one center, a great shot center, got a top defenseman, maybe the best pure defenseman in the league and a guy who could be a number one goalie and be elite." said Chayka.

In the last five years, the Coyotes haven't won much. This off-season, under the new leadership, the team is moving in a different direction and has been anything but quiet.

