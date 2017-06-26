Oil changes: Should you consider using synthetic oil?

AAA says the average cost of a conventional oil change is $38. However, it's closer to $70 for synthetic oil changes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Oil is one of the most crucial components of your car and when it breaks down in our heat, it's not good on your engine.

With that in mind, AAA of Arizona is advising consumers to start thinking about using synthetic oil.

Temperatures around 120 degrees this summer can really take a toll on what you drive.

"Heat, dust here in Arizona, heat just breaks everything down," said Jesse Garcia, general manager at Kelly Clark Automotive, a AAA-approved repair shop in Phoenix.

Think about it. Batteries, belts, hoses and of course tires. They all take a beating in our extreme heat. But there's another item you might want to keep an eye on. That's your motor oil, which breaks down the more you drive.

"This right here is a 5,000-mile oil. Look at that, it is black. Yes, sir,” Garcia said.

Garcia and AAA say using synthetic oil instead of traditional oil during routine oil changes, helps your engine run better and last longer.

"As the engines evolve, they're becoming smaller and they are progressively evolving into the full synthetics so it's becoming more of the norm, you're seeing more synthetics as a standard instead of the conventional oils," Garcia said.

But what do consumers like Bill Pearsall think synthetic oil?

"Do you know the difference say between synthetic and traditional oil? A lot of consumers don't, do you?" asked Gary Harper.

"No, not really," said a driver.

He’s not the only one but still, there are a number of synthetic oils out there on the market.

Manufacturers use different additives resulting in different colors. Some are lighter, some are darker. But, according to AAA's study, synthetic oil performed nearly 50 percent better than traditional oil.

"If you're not quite sold on synthetic oil, this analogy might punch it home for you. According to Jesse, regular traditional oil is kind of like these coffee beans here. However, he says synthetic oil is more like coffee grounds, smaller particles and it just makes your motor run smoother," Harper said.

However, consumers need to know that using synthetic oil is more expensive.

AAA says the average cost of a conventional oil change is $38. However, it's closer to $70 for synthetic oil changes.

The added cost may be tough to swallow, but Garcia says synthetic oil is simply more refined and when it comes to our heat, your engine will thank you.

"Sometimes, it's just not in the budget, it's not in the short term. The long term, I think, they agree that they want to do the best for their car and they can see by doing something now it may prevent bigger, larger repairs or breakdown or a lack in service," Garcia said.

For additional information about AAA's synthetic oil versus conventional oil independent study, head to their website at http://newsroom.aaa.com/

