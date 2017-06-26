Off-duty nurse honored for saving drowning child

An off-duty nurse was honored by the Scottsdale Fire Department and American Medical Response Lifeline Monday morning for her quick and calm response that helped save a drowning child.

At the beginning of June, Shelby Parker and her son, Ryan, were at a community pool when her son slipped out of her sight.

Shelby soon noticed him at the bottom of the pool and immediately jumped in and pulled him out.

Amanda Smith, a nurse at HonorHealth Scottsdale Medical Center, was nearby and immediately responded to Parker's cry for help.

Smith performed CPR on Ryan and said she was glad she was in the right place at the right time.

"I don't remember making any decisions after that point, I just remember running around the pool, met her here on the steps, took him and said 'I'm a nurse. I can do CPR' and just started," said Smith. "I did what anybody in my position would have done. Anybody that has my training would have jumped up, jumped in and that is what life is all about."

Smith said she also had Parker perform breaths on him, assisting in his resuscitation, so that she knew as a mother that she had helped.

As rescue crews arrived on the scene, Ryan was beginning to throw up some water. He regained consciousness on the way to the hospital.

Parker said she could never judge a parent who is going through something like this because of how fast the incident can unfold.

"Amanda was truly doing God's work that day. He's meant to survive and she is the angel that saved him and I thank her so much," said Parker. "It felt like the whole city came out to save my son and I'm so thankful to them."

Officials say that adult supervision, wearing life jackets and swimming classes are all necessary precautions for children before putting them in the pool.

Ryan is now enrolled in swimming lessons at AquaSafe and Parker says he enjoys being in the water.

CPR and first aid classes are offered by Scottsdale Fire. Visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “CPR Classes."

