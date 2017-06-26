Do you have these drugs in your medicine cabinet?

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Brand names for prescription opioids

Astramorph®
Avinza®
Butrans®
Codeine
Dilaudid®
Dolophine®
Duragesic®
Duramorph®
Demerol®
Embeda®
Exalgo®
Fiorional® with Codeine
Kadian®
MS Contin®
Norco®
Nucynta® ER
Opana® ER
OxyContin®
Palladone
Percocet®
Roxanol
Tylenol with Codeine #3
Tylenol with Codeine #4
Ultram®
Vicodin®

[SPECIAL SECTION: Opioid Crisis in Arizona]

Generic names for prescription opioids

Buprenorphine
Fentanyl
Hydrocodone
Hydromorphone
Methadone Hydrochloride
Morphine
Oxycodone
Oxymorphone Hydrochloride
Tapentadol
Tramadol

[DOWNLOAD and PRINT: Brand and generic names for prescription opioids]

(Source: DrugAbuse.gov and FDA.gov via Arizona Department of Health Services)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.