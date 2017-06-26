Do you have these drugs in your medicine cabinet?

Brand names for prescription opioids

Astramorph®

Avinza®

Butrans®

Codeine

Dilaudid®

Dolophine®

Duragesic®

Duramorph®

Demerol®

Embeda®

Exalgo®

Fiorional® with Codeine

Kadian®

MS Contin®

Norco®

Nucynta® ER

Opana® ER

OxyContin®

Palladone

Percocet®

Roxanol

Tylenol with Codeine #3

Tylenol with Codeine #4

Ultram®

Vicodin®

Generic names for prescription opioids

Buprenorphine

Fentanyl

Hydrocodone

Hydromorphone

Methadone Hydrochloride

Morphine

Oxycodone

Oxymorphone Hydrochloride

Tapentadol

Tramadol

(Source: DrugAbuse.gov and FDA.gov via Arizona Department of Health Services)

