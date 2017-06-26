Couple found dead in sweltering room at retirement community

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating the two deaths as heat-related. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The victims were identified as Keith and Connie Cox. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a room with a broken air conditioning unit on Friday as being heat-related.

The couple was found in a sweltering room at a retirement facility in Apache Junction.

They have been identified as Keith and Connie Cox.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating the two deaths as heat-related. Spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said deputies responding to a welfare check at the Palmas Del Sol East facility found the couple's fans on the highest power. Deputies could not turn on the air conditioning unit inside the home.

Phoenix topped out at 112 degrees (44 degrees Celsius) on Friday, the sixth day in an eight-day streak of temperatures exceeding 110 degrees.

No additional information was available.

The Medical Examiner's Office will look into the exact cause of death.

