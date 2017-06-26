Phoenix mayor: Trump's health care act an 'all-out assault on people of Arizona'

"This bill is an all-out assault on the people of Arizona," Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said as he opened Monday's press conference against the American Health Care Act.

The mayor went on to say the bill will also have an adverse impact on Arizona's economy.

Estimates predict the bill's passing will cost Arizona 7,600 health care jobs. Gov. Doug Ducey's administration estimates the bill would cost Arizona nearly $480 million a year.

Ability360, an advocacy group for people with disabilities, hosted the press event. 

"If this bill passes, people with disabilities will die." Sarah Kadar, a staff attorney with the Arizona Center of Disability Law, told a room full of people sitting equally in chairs and wheelchairs.

[WATCH: Phoenix Mayor Stanton reacts to Trump's health care act]

Disability groups have a long history of effecting change. 

In 1978, demonstrators with disabilities shut down public transportation in Denver, protesting against taxpayer-funded transportation that was not accessible to people with disabilities.

The protest set the disability rights movement into motion that eventually led to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990

Last week, disability rights group ADAPT staged a sit-in at the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

Stanton and speakers with various Valley organizations urged constituents to contact Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and John McCain, telling them to vote against the health care repeal.

Both senators stated late last week they were closely reviewing the 142-page bill, but neither gave indications on which way they were leaning.

Ducey has said he does not support the bill in its current form.

