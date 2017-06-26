Man dies following multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix

One man has died after he collided with another vehicle Monday morning in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to a crash near Buckeye Road and 27th Avenue.

Phoenix PD's early investigation revealed that victim, a man who appears to be in his late-40’s, drove left of center and collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he has died of his injuries.

The other driver sustained only minor injuries.

At this time, Buckeye Road is closed between 27th and 29th avenues for the investigation.

Impairment is suspected.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.