Firefighters rescue injured hiker from Echo Canyon Trail

A 53-year-old man was rescued this morning by the Phoenix Fire Department after dislocating his shoulder while hiking.

The man was hiking down Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain. He was found with a dislocated shoulder from falling off a boulder.

The Phoenix Fire Department's technical rescue team was able to hike up the mountain to evaluate his situation. The team stabilized his injured shoulder using a splint.

Capt. Reda Riddle-Bigler with the Phoenix Fire Department says rescue crews always come with a Plan A and a Plan B.

"So about 25 to 30 firefighters responded to the Echo Canyon Trail to rescue this hiker and our plan was to walk him down, which four firefighters can do," said Bilger. "But in this case, we had to fly him off of the mountain and that requires a lot more resources that we want on hand to make that happen."

The rescue team considered walking him down the mountain, but decided to fly him to the helicopter landing due to the amount of pain he was in.

He was met at the base of the mountain by a team of firefighters and taken to the hospital.

For anyone planning on hiking this summer, Riddle-Bigler has some advice.

"Come prepared," she said. "Wear the right clothes, bring a ton of water, and start as early as possible."

