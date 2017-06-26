The Mexican Food Diet by Maru Davila - Guacamole de Spa recipe

By Maru Dávila, "The Mexican Food Diet"

Guacamole is a very healthy and satisfying snack. It can also be a great side dish. Make sure you skip the chips. Healthier choices to have with guacamole are fresh vegetables, particularly celery, bell peppers, zucchini, cucumber, or jicama. This recipe is very special to me. It was adapted from one of my mom’s recipes. My mom is a well-known chef in Mexico City whose touch in the kitchen is magical.

Ingredients

3 cloves garlic, roasted and chopped

3 organic Roma tomatoes, chopped

3 Tbsp. chopped onion

3/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3/4 Serrano chile, chopped

3 avocados, peeled and smashed

Juice of 6 limes

1 tsp. sea salt

"Magic ingredients"

1/4 tsp. turmeric

1/4 tsp. celery powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

Directions

Prep time: 7 m

Roast garlic cloves; chop and set aside.

Combine chopped tomatos, onion, cilantro and serrano chile.

Peel avocado and smash with a potato smasher. Add sea salt and combine.

Add chopped veggies and garlic; combine

Add magic ingredients and combine.

Season to taste.

Serve with fresh veggies.

Servings: 6

Note: Guacamole can be refrigerated for 3 to 4 days.

