10 affordable (and free) places to go this summer in Phoenix

Did you know there are plenty of affordable places to visit this summer in the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's summertime in the Valley. Many folks may head out to California and elsewhere for fun.

But you may not have the money or time to plan a trip like that.

The good news is that there are affordable places in the Valley where the whole family can enjoy.

Here are the 10 affordable and free places to go in the Valley this summer.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

For just $10 for adults and $7 for students, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is a great place to visit without spending much of your wallet. The museum is a great place to see contemporary art. According to the museum's website, their goal is to connect visitors to the dynamic art and ideas of current time and explore the possibilities of innovation, creativity and expression. The best news for families is that children 15 and under are free. But no worries for the adults, the museum is free on Thursdays from noon-9 p.m. For more information, click here.

Arizona Science Center

Located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, this is a great place for the family to visit. Their focus is to educate Arizona families and engage curious minds through science. The museum also offers hands-on science and formal education programs for children ages 3-17. To get free admission, you can apply for a membership. Some of their exhibits include American Airlines, Flight Zone, Evans Family Skycycle and Sollarvile.

For more information, click here.

Downtown Scottsdale Art & Cultural Trolley Tour

Want to learn the history of Scottsdale? Well, you are in luck. The City of Scottdale offers a free trolley ride where you can explore the city's history. The Downtown Scottdale Art and Cultural Trolley Tour participants are treated to a guided tour of famous city landmarks including the Arts District, Hotel Valley Ho, SouthBridge and the Waterfront districts. Participants will learn about Scottsdale’s fascinating history, culture and arts. For more information, click here.

City of Phoenix Splash Pads

Want to cool off during this hot summer? The City of Phoenix has splash pads around the city. Some of the locations include Altadena, Civic Space, Dust Devil and Edison. Splash pads operate annually from the last Saturday of May through October 15. For more information on the splash pads times and locations, click here.

Desert Botanical Garden

The Desert Botanical Garden is one of the most famous landmarks in the valley. The garden showcases the desert's beauty through a variety of tours and activities. The garden offers flashlight tours, gardening events and tips, and activities for the children to enjoy. General admission is free on the second Tuesday of each month. If you become a member, you get unlimited annual admission. Veterans can get free admission when they show a valid ID. For more information, click here.

Phoenix Art Museum

With over 18,000 objects of American, international and contemporary art, Phoenix Art Museum is the largest art museum in the Southwest. The museum also hosts lectures, films, family and school educational programs throughout the year. General admission is under 20 bucks. But if you sign up for a membership, the admission will be free.

General admission is free during these following times:

Wednesday 3-9 p.m.

First Fridays 6-10 p.m.

Second Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Second Sundays 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

To learn more, visit phxart.org.

Enchanted Island Amusement Park

Located in Encanto Park, the theme park has nine attractions the whole family can enjoy. The rides are aimed at children between the ages of 1- 10. Admission is free to the public and all rides take tickets you can purchase right at the park. For the best value, visitors can purchase an all-day or year pass. The park is open Fridays-Sundays. For more information on Enchanted Island Amusement Park, click here.

Historic Heritage Square

This block is known for the city's Victorian past. It is the oldest remaining residential block in the city. The square has 10 fully-restored buildings and gives visitors a look into Phoenix during the 19th century. The Square features the Rosson House Museum, galleries, restaurants, a gift shop, a coffee bar. The square offers tours of the Rosson House and hosts special events throughout the year. Click here to learn more information on Historic Heritage Square.

Heard Museum

No Arizona experience is complete without visiting the famous Heard Museum. The museum is known for being one of the world's leading places of Native American art. The museum also features work by contemporary artists from the southwest. Currently, the museum is the only North American stop of the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit. While general admission is under $20 for adults, children and museum members are free. But the museum does offer free admission for everyone on First Fridays. To learn more on the Heard Museum, click here.

Goldfield Ghost Town and Mine Tours

Want to get a wild west experience? Then this place is for you. Located about 5 miles east of Apache Junction, this once ghost town has many shops and historic buildings. You can tour their famous Mammoth Gold Mine and visit the Goldfield Museum. You can even take a ride on the state's only narrow gauge train. The Superstition Zipline is also located at Goldfield Ghost Town. General admission is free and attractions are under $10.

For more information, visit goldfieldghosttown.com.

(BONUS: Check out our other lists)

