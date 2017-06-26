Park rangers remind hikers not to litter on trails

Park rangers remind hikers that if someone is caught littering, they can face a fine, they can find themselves in municipal court.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman is see throwing a water bottle on the ground while hiking at Piestewa Peak on Saturday, June 17. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Earlier this month, viewers wrote emails and called into the 3TV/CBS 5 newsroom. They voiced their anger over a woman caught on camera, throwing her empty water bottle on one of the Valley mountain hiking trails.

At this time, we don't know who the woman in the video is and now, littering has become a problem on Valley trails.

You might be a litterbug and may not realize it.

According to park rangers, it takes about three-to-four years for orange peels and apple cores to finally biodegrade, and rangers say they find these all the time.

Most of the trash left behind on our trails are left at the summit where hikers like to hang out before heading back down.

There's a common misconception that rangers actively hike up and down, picking up trash.

That's not the case as volunteers do it. Sometimes, they're bringing down nine bags of trash left behind.

Everything that's left can harm the wildlife, other hikers and pets.

Rangers want to remind hikers to leave no trace.

"It's huge," said Jim Sweazy, a park ranger with the City of Phoenix's Parks and Recreation Department.

"My standard joke is that the mountains are getting taller every year from the all the trash left behind. Dog waste, empty water bottles, you name it. Something is out there that shouldn't be."

Sweazy reminds hikers that if someone is caught littering, they can face a fine and they can find themselves in municipal court.

Park rangers say if the littering bothers someone as much as it bothers them, they recommend to bring a bag during the hiking trip or bring something down once the hiking trip is over.

