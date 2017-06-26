Phoenix couple wins $944,337 jackpot at Vegas slot machine

Back on June 18, Nicholas Blaskowski and Nicole Perry were playing the Willy Wonka Penny slot machine at Harrah’s Casino when they hit the jackpot. (Source: Caesars Entertainment)

Do you ever go to Las Vegas and wish you could win a million bucks but only bet a quarter or maybe a dollar?

Well, one valley couple did it with just a penny, sorta.

The jackpot amount was just under one million at $944,337.37.

According to Harrah’s officials, this jackpot win continues the winning streak for guests at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resort with more than eight $100,000 or more jackpots since April.

