ADOT: With added hours at MVD urban offices, wait times reduced

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been opening doors 30 minutes earlier at its Phoenix-area Motor Vehicle Division offices for the past few weeks to help reduce wait time.

“It works,” Eric Jorgensen, MVD director said in a news release. “Because the doors open at 7:30 a.m. instead of 8 o’clock, our employees’ schedules can be more flexible. Which means we have more people available to serve customers at the busiest times such as the lunch hour.

“That flexibility also cuts down on the need for workers to catch up on other tasks at the end of the day, which significantly lowers overtime hours and saves taxpayers dollars.”

Tucson first tested these expanded hours in mid-2016 and resulted in lower customer wait times and lower overtime costs.

The extra hours will also allow MVD offices to continually train customer service representatives as the agency modernizes its services, ADOT said.

Beginning July 12, on the second Wednesday of each month, urban MVD offices will open at noon to allow time to train employees.

“MVD is ahead of the curve in providing services that get our customers out of line and safely on the road,” Jorgensen said. “That’s why we’re adding continuing education and other staff training so our employees have all the tools and knowledge they need to implement these improvements.”

The expanded office hours combined with the modified schedule on the second Wednesday of each month provide an overall increase of six hours a month during which customers can receive service at an MVD office, ADOT said.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/mvd.

