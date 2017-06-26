Traffic signal upgrades smooth travel along SR 69 in Prescott Valley

The result: travel time on this stretch of SR 69 has improved by as much as 40 percent. (Source: ADOT)

While traffic has increased with growth, the Arizona Department of Transportation is smoothing the journey along State Route 69 through Prescott Valley using the latest in traffic-management technology.

New communication hardware installed in traffic signals along the 3 miles from Navajo Drive to Sundog Ranch Road allows engineers to monitor traffic conditions from afar, make adjustments to signal timing that improve traffic flow, and diagnose and correct problems. The signals automatically adjust timing at certain times of the day based on anticipated traffic.

The result: travel time on this stretch of SR 69 has improved by as much as 40 percent.

“These new, coordinated signals move traffic more efficiently and give us more direct control than we’ve had before,” said Alvin Stump, district engineer for ADOT’s Northwest District. “This benefits local residents as well as visitors to the area.”

Other traffic signal features include new systems for detecting traffic and LED lights that increase nighttime visibility while using less electricity.

Later this year, ADOT plans to make these same improvements to SR 69 traffic signals from Sundog Ranch Road west to the SR 69/SR 89 interchange in Prescott.

These changes are being made through ADOT’s Transportation Systems Management & Operations (TSM&O) division. While many of ADOT’s signals in the Phoenix metro area currently have remote access, the agency is bringing that technology to other regions of the state.

“As traffic demands increase due to growth, ADOT will continue to respond with different solutions to help drivers get where they need to go,” Stump said.

ADOT Transportation Systems Management & Operations brings together traffic-engineering resources around the state to maximize resources, technology and expertise. This includes collaborating with other transportation and public safety agencies.

