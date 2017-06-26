$5000 reward offered regarding a Yavapai County vehicle theft and vandalism case

A $5000 reward is being offered regarding a Yavapai County vehicle theft and vandalism case. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A $5000 reward is being offered by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office for the arrest of suspects in a recent vehicle theft and vandalism case.

An unknown suspect(s) stole a pickup truck from a ranch located approximately 10 miles east of Interstate 17 off Dugas Road in Yavapai County on June 7, YCSO said.

The suspect(s), after taking the pickup, drove through several ranch gates, causing thousands of dollars' worth of damage.

[PDF: $5000 reward offered regarding vehicle theft and vandalism]

The missing pickup truck is a gray 2002 Chevrolet half-ton extended cab with a 4-inch lift and a white tool box in the bed.

The pickup also has a black brush guard on the front, as well as an 8000-pound winch.

Officials said they do not have a picture available of the truck at this time.

The $5000 reward is available only if contact is made directly with Yavapai Silent Witness and the tip results in an arrest. You do not have to give your name,

If you have information on this case, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.