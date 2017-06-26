1 dead after fatal rollover accident in Tempe

One person died from a rollover accident in Tempe Sunday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person has died after rolling his vehicle near a Tempe intersection Sunday night, according to Tempe police.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Baseline Road and Kyrene Road around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Tempe police said the accident was a single vehicle rollover and the driver of that vehicle died from his injuries.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Police said speed may have been a factor; it is unknown if there was any impairment.

Baseline Road was closed for several hours in both directions at Kyrene Road while officers investigated the scene.

