ADOT: Stretches of I-17 in Phoenix to close overnight starting June 26

Crews install new in-pavement sensors to monitor traffic on Interstate 17. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Stretches of northbound Interstate 17 in the Phoenix area will be closed over several nights starting June 26, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The overnight closures were required as crews work to install new traffic-flow sensors and add new lane stripes. The closures will occur June 26 through 29, according to a news release from ADOT.

Northbound I-17 will be closed overnight between Glendale and Northern avenues from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Bethany Home Road will also be closed.

Northbound I-17 will be closed overnight between Northern and Dunlap avenues from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Glendale Avenue will also be closed.

Northbound I-17 will be closed overnight between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Northern Avenue will also be closed.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51. Northbound I-17 traffic also can detour along Frontage Road, according to ADOT.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.