Diamondbacks beat Phillies 2-1 in 11 innings

Daniel Descalso lined a run-scoring single in the 11th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended the best start in franchise history with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt, who had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, hit a single off Edubray Ramos (0-7) in the 11th and Chris Owings walked after fouling off several pitches. Descalso lined a ball through the right side and Goldschmidt scored just ahead of the throw. Arizona has won 11 of 13 and is 48-28 overall.

T.J. McFarland (4-1) worked around a walk in the 11th for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona had a runner on in the ninth, but Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera made a leaping catch on Descalso's drive to the wall to end the inning.

Randall Delgado pitched five scoreless innings in a spot start for the Diamondbacks, but pinch hitter Howie Kendrick blooped a run-scoring single off Archie Bradley to tie the game in the seventh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Hellickson pitched six effective innings and Aaron Altherr had three hits for the Phillies.

Delgado has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen, earning Sunday's start to give the regular starters an extra day of rest.

The right-hander escaped a jam in the second inning, helped by left fielder Gregor Blanco's diving catch on Herrera's liner and a pickoff of Maikel Franco at second.

Delgado allowed four hits and struck out four.

Hellickson had the Diamondbacks swinging over the top of breaking balls until Goldschmidt lined a run-scoring single through the left side in the fourth inning. That pushed his RBI total to a majors-best 65 and extended his club record of reaching base at home to 41 straight games.

Hellickson kept Arizona guessing after that, striking out seven while allowing three hits. He did not have a walk after issuing 22 in his previous 10 starts combined.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Kendrick did not start after being scratched from Saturday's lineup because of a tight hamstring.

Diamondbacks: CF A.J. Pollock went 0 for 2 in four innings of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno as he works his way back from a pair of leg injuries.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta will start the series finale against the Diamondbacks on Monday after striking out a career-high 10 against St. Louis in his previous start.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke is 4-0 with a 2.86 ERA in his past four home starts heading into Monday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.