Scottsdale PD: Suspects stole cash, credit cards from car inside garage

Police were asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman suspected of stealing several items from a car in Scottsdale.

The alleged burglary occurred May 27 at a home near 8000 E. Riviera Drive when the suspects stole multiple credit cards, cash, a driver's license, keys and a Samsung tablet from a vehicle inside an open garage, according to a news release from the Scottsdale Police Department.

The victim's credit cards were allegedly used at Desert Ridge Target and a Chick-fil-A near 7000 E. Mayo Boulevard shortly after the burglary, according to the news release.

The man and woman were seen on surveillance video allegedly using the victim's credit cards, police said.

The first suspect was described as a white woman in her mid to late 20s with red or brown long hair. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, had a medium build and a tattoo on her chest. She was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, short jeans, white shoes and was holding a large black purse. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build and short dark hair. He was wearing a white Ecko Unltd tank top, jean shorts, white shoes and an LA Dodgers cap. He also had multiple tattoos on his arms and shoulders, according to the news release.

The suspects were last seen driving a white Hyundai Accent.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

