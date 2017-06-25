Home Depot Debbie: Tint your windows

Posted: Updated:
By Debbie Hernandez, The Home Depot
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Home Depot Debbie demonstrates DIY tinting for your home windows.

  • Clean window thoroughly
  • Cut tint approx 1"-2" larger than window
  • Use two pieces of scotch tape to separate the backing from the Tint
  • Spray the window and the back of the tint generously with application solution
  • Apply tint to window, move into place
  • Squeegee out the excess liquid and air bubbles
  • Trim excess tint 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family