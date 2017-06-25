Nailed It with Home Depot Debbie: Make your own sun screens

By Debbie Hernandez, The Home Depot
Home Depot Debbie demonstrates how to make your own sunscreens for your home.

  • Measure window
  • Create a frame using 7/16" frame and corners.
  • Miter ends to 45-degree corners with Power or Hand Miter saw.
  • Assemble frame
  • Cut Sunscreen approx 1"-2" larger than the frame
  • Using the smooth wheel on Spline tool, press screen into the groove of the frame -Turn Spline tool over and use the grooved wheel to press Spline into the groove to hold the screen in place.
  • Trim excess screen
  • Install Screens

