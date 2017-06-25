Despite searing desert heat, Uptown Farmers Market finds a way to thrive

Participating vendors can sell only items that fall into categories of food, plant, kitchen, garden or health. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Uptown Farmers Market is indoors during the summer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Shopping at an open-air farmers market in Phoenix during the scorching summer months can be a tough sell.

Long lines. Lots of people. Very little shade. Continuous sweat.

No thanks.

This is why Uptown Farmers Market is taking their fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods and everything in between, indoors.

Traditionally, vendors congregate on the 40-acre grounds of North Phoenix Baptist Church at Bethany Home Avenue and Central Avenue in central Phoenix every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Once the mercury consistently hits triple-digit territory in June, 70 out of the 100 vendors move inside the church facility to take advantage of the air conditioning.

According to manager Bo Mostow, the food-based farmers market is dedicated to inspiring and educating home cooks using local Arizona goods. Participating vendors can sell only items that fall into categories of food, plant, kitchen, garden or health.

While soaking in the cool air pumping through the vents, visitors can enjoy vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs and fresh cut flowers from 14 area growers, gourmet indoor dining food options, a fridge and freezer on site for cold dairy products like milk, butter, cheese and ice cream, vegan options, free parking and kids activities. Dogs on leashes are also welcome.

USA Today recently named Uptown as “one of the 2017 Top 50 markets worth traveling to visit”, and in 2015 Cooking Light magazine named Uptown as “one of the top 50 markets in the country”.

