Officer involved in fatal shooting Sunday has been identified

The officer involved in a fatal shooting in north Phoenix Sunday morning has been identified as 56-year-old Phoenix Police Officer Matthew Bowers. Phoenix police say he has served on the police force for 22 years.

On Sunday, June 26, at around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to an emergency call about domestic violence at a home in the 4500 block of E. Rancho Caliente Drive, according to a news release from Phoenix Police Department.

Officers on scene told 3TV/CBS 5 that it started when the suspect's mother called police saying that her son had been drinking, and was acting aggressively, breaking things inside the home, and was possibly suicidal.

When police arrived, 47-year-old Nicholas Johnston was in the front yard. They say he aimed a rifle up at the police helicopter overhead and shot at it, then re-directed it at officers on the ground.

"There was a period of time when we did not have eyes on our suspect and we didn't know what his status was. We did bring in our SAU, special operations to be very well prepared for that situation in case he did come out with a rifle again," said Sgt. Alan Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department.

Before he could fire again, police shot first, hitting him once, killing him.

The intersection of Cave Creek Road and Desert Willow Parkway was blocked off due to the heavy police activity and nearby residences were evacuated while officers took control of the scene, police said.

"Anything can happen in any neighborhood, I don't think it's exclusive. Issues can happen, people can have troubles in any neighborhood that there is,” said neighbor, Nancy Clark.

No officers were injured, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say this was the first time they had a call to this address.

