Sunday, June 25

Dr. Art Mollen

Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale.

For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com

Arizona Animal Welfare League

602.273.6852

aawl.org

Doggie Treadmill-

RUNBUDDYMOBILE.COM

Sunday's Sweetheart

If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585.

For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org.

Local Work

We get a rundown on the Valley's hottest jobs from Ryan Naylor with www.localwork.com.

Chef Dad

To email questions to Chef Dad, email questions@chefdad.com

For more of Chef Dad's recipes go to www.chefdad.com

Shannon Campbell

480.553.3392 instagram @shancamp

www.shannoncampbellstylist.com



Take Charge America

(888) 822-9193

www.takechargeamerica.org

Wally's Weekly Car Review

For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on Facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on Twitter @CahillWally