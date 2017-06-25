Relief from excessive heat warnings is on its way

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The end of an oppressive heat wave across Arizona is in sight as temperatures slowly drop in the coming days.

Strong high pressure responsible for sending day times highs into record-territory will shift southward away from Arizona through next week as several Pacific disturbances track north of the state. This will open the door for westerly winds to track through the region and allow a drier, less hot air mass to move into the region by Tuesday.

Until then, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Greater Phoenix and the rest of the southern deserts through 8 p.m. Monday. The forecast high for Phoenix Sunday is 114 with a low Monday of 88 degrees. Monday will see a high of 113, with 110 for Tuesday, 108 for Wednesday, 107 Thursday and 106 Friday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme heat]

An increase in moisture from overnight thunderstorms in New Mexico is spreading into Arizona Sunday, bringing a more humid air mass and a greater chance of thunderstorms across the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains and for Southeastern Arizona during the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a chance that outflows from these storms could kick up winds and produce some blowing dust across susceptible areas, like along I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson. These storms will also produce strong, erratic wind gusts, as well as lightning.

Storms will be confined mainly to Eastern Arizona Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity and gusty westerly winds midweek will bring a higher fire danger.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

