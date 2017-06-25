One man hospitalized after shooting in Guadalupe

One man is seriously injured after a shooting outside a fire station in Guadalupe.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle San Angelo in reference to a shooting Sunday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Detective Tony Luna, the shooting happened after an argument between two known parties. Luna said officials know who the suspect is, but do not have anyone in custody.

The victim is still in critical condition at the hospital. Luna said the area will likely be closed all day to continue the investigation.

