Motorcyclist killed following multiple-vehicle crash on L-101 at US 60

Southbound Loop 101 at U.S. 60 has reopened following a deadly crash Saturday night, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

ADOT reported closures around the area after 10 p.m. Saturday night. 

According to DPS, the crash involved a car and two motorcycles.

DPS officials say a motorcyclist was killed in the crash. 

The highway was reopened after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

