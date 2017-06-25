Phoenix FD: 2nd Alarm fire contained at Phoenix antique mall

Fire crews from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria responded to the commercial fire at the Brass Armadillo Antique Mall, located near I-17 and Cactus Road. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

The Phoenix Fire Department along with several other fire agencies was able to contain a second alarm fire in an antique mall early Sunday morning.

Fire crews from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria responded to the commercial fire at the Brass Armadillo Antique Mall, located near I-17 and Cactus Road.

According to Phoenix fire, heavy smoke was coming from the northwest corner of the building.

Approximately 48 units were on scene working the fire, according to Phoenix fire.

No firefighter injuries have been reported.

The cause of this fire is undetermined at this time and it is under investigation.

