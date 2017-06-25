Authorities: 2 elderly people found dead in Apache Junction, possibly related to heat

Authorities are investigating two possible heat-related deaths in Apache Junction.

Deputies found two elderly people deceased inside a home near Ironwood Drive and the U.S. 60 after performing a welfare check on Friday, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the air conditioning unit inside the home was not working.

No additional information was immediately available.

