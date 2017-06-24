Teen in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning in west Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning in west Phoenix, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 9500 block of W. Monte Vista Road following a party involving minors that had just been broken up. As people were in the process of leaving, three suspects began firing weapons, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A 15-year-old boy, who was later discovered to be one of the shooters, was struck in the back of the head by a bullet. His 16-year-old friend, who was driving, suffered an injury to his hand. The 16-year-old drove them both to a hospital to be treated, police said.

A helicopter transported the 15-year-old to a trauma center. He is in critical condition, police said.

No additional information was available about the other suspects.

