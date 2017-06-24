Goodwin Fire burning S. of Prescott; some evacuations ordered

A new brush fire burning 14 miles south of Prescott has already scorched about 500 acres.

Prescott National Forest firefighters responded to the Goodwin Fire Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Fire crews originally said the fire had burned 1,000 acres but they reassessed and said it had only burned 500 acres. They said the flames were active on the south and east side on Sunday afternoon. Due to the erratic winds and fire behavior, firefighters on the ground had trouble containing the fire. They are still getting help from planes in the air.

The fire is burning on the Bradshaw Ranger District approximately 14 miles south of Prescott, at the junction of Senator Highway (FR 52) and County Road 177 (T12N, R1W, S28). The fire is moving north and east at a moderate rate of spread.

As a precaution, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating the community of Pine Flat. For information on the evacuation please call (928) 771-3321

A Type III Incident Commander has assumed management of the fire and a Type I Management Team is expected to take command of the fire on Monday.

Resources assigned to the Goodwin Fire include the 2 Hotshot Crews, 1 Type 2 Crew, 6 Helicopters, 2 Heavy Air tankers, 2 Single Engine Airtankers, 6 Engines and 1 water tender.

Due to mandatory evacuations caused by the Goodwin Fire, a Shelter has been opened at Mayer High School, 17300 Mule Deer Dr., Mayer, AZ in Yavapai County. The shelter will provide lodging, snacks, water and a respite from the smoke and heat.

Although there are currently no road closures, as crews manage the fire, they are asking the public to stay off of Senator Highway (FS Road 52) and County Road 177.

Reminder - Prescott National Forest is currently under Stage I Fire Restriction, prohibiting:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, except in developed recreation sites with metal fire rings or cooking grills

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun; except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal laws and regulations

Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest lands.

The public can obtain fire information via the following:

Prescott National Forest Web Site: www.fs.fed.us/r3/Prescott

Twitter: @PrescottNF

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Fire Information: 928-925-1111

