No injuries after train, car collide in Glendale

No serious injuries were reported after the collision. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An SUV was hit by a train on the tracks at Grand and 51st avenues. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

No one was hurt after a train collided with a vehicle in Glendale on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Grand and 51st avenues around 7 p.m. after a report of a train hitting a car, said Glendale police spokeswoman Officer Tiffany Smith.

Smith said arriving officers found everyone from the SUV already out of the vehicle when they got on scene. There were no serious injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

