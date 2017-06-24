Body of man recovered from Tempe Town Lake

The body of an adult male has been recovered from Tempe Town Lake.

A "drowning" call came out on the police scanners around 7 p.m, Saturday.

The body was reportedly found near the north side of the lake.

Tempe police say the man has not yet been identified.

The investigation into the death is underway.

