Body of man recovered from Tempe Town Lake

Posted: Updated:
Temmpe Town Lake Saturday, June 24, 2017 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Temmpe Town Lake Saturday, June 24, 2017 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The body of an adult male has been recovered  from Tempe Town Lake. 

A "drowning" call came out on the police scanners around 7 p.m, Saturday.

The body was reportedly found near the north side of the lake.

Tempe police say the man has not yet been identified.

The investigation into the death is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.