Phoenix fire crews respond to reported fire in Biltmore-area high rise

Some residents of a Biltmore-area high rise were evacuated Saturday night after a fire was reported in their building.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the reported fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 16-story building at 24th Street and Camelback.

Initial crews found a light haze on the first floor in the lobby.

Crews began working to determine the source of the haze.

The smoke was isolated to one room, and fire crews later said they suspected the smoke was due to an unknown electrical issue.

Occupants were allowed back in a short time later.

