Police search for 2 burglary suspects caught on camera in Surprise

Police were asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of breaking into a home in Surprise.

The alleged burglary occurred June 16 at a home near 168th Avenue and Dale Lane, and was caught on surveillance video, according to a news release from Surprise Police Department.

The alleged home burglary was one of four incidents that occurred in that area on June 16, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call the Surprise Police Department tip line at 623-222-8477.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.