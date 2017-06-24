Phoenix Rising: Keep the game hot but keep the fans cool

The heat isn't stopping Arizona's newest sports team from taking the field this weekend, and it's not keeping the fans away!

But our soccer team, the Phoenix Rising, is making some adjustments.

And with these brutal temperatures, Phoenix Rising is encouraging their fans to turn up the heat, but trying to keep them comfortable while they come and cheer them on.

One idea? Cooling bandanas.

Also, Phoenix Rising pushed back the kickoff to start 30 minutes later, at 8 p.m., after the sun set.

They were also handing out bottles of water and set up "cooling stations" around the complex that have misting systems, portable ACs and water.

They say the player and fan safety is their priority but they've been preparing for this heat and it may actually be an advantage for them.

"We want to melt the Monarchs. They came in from Salt Lake City so this is new for them, this heat is new for them and our players are prepared for it. They've been training very hard. Our coach Patrice has been working with them every day in this weather. The players are good, we're gonna keep the fans cool and we're gonna rise with the heat tonight,” said Phoenix Rising Chief Operating Officer Bobby Dulle.

This is the seventh game match-up and Phoenix Rising is taking on the number one team in the league, the Real Monarchs from Salt Lake City.

This heat hasn’t affected attendance, Dulle says every game has been over capacity.

