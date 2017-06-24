Border patrol officers seize $829K worth of drugs

Border patrol officers at the Port of Nogales arrested two people and seized about $829,000 worth of methamphetamine, and heroin during separate incidents on Thursday.



In the morning, a 40-year-old Nogales man was referred for a secondary inspection of his GMC truck when he attempted to enter the U.S. through a designated SENTRI lane. A narcotics-detection dog alerted officers to the truck’s spare tire. Officers cut the tire open and found multiple packages of suspected drugs. Officers confirmed the packages contained more than 60 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $694,000, according to a news release from the U.S Customs and Border Protection.



That afternoon, officers at the Morley pedestrian gate referred a 21-year-old Tucson woman for further inspection. After a CBP dog alerted officers, the woman was searched and they found nearly 8 pounds of heroin taped to her chest and stomach areas. The heroin was worth more than $135,000, according to the news release.



The drugs and vehicle involved were seized. The man and the woman were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

