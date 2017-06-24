'Evoke' system offers hope for those who suffer from chronic pain

There's new hope for people who suffer from pain.

Brian Musgreave has trouble with any kind of moving. He broke his back when he slipped on black ice two years ago.

Two surgeries later, and after every kind of therapy possible, he's still in agony.

"It's a constant pain that goes down from my back and then into feet; feels like needles," he said.

He's hoping this Evoke device will give him back his life.

The Evoke system is the newest spinal cord stimulation therapy.

Dr. Steven Rosen with the Delaware Valley Pain and Spine Institute is testing the Evoke system.

"In real time we are reading the patient's pain and responding to it. This is a major advance in pain management," he said.

The device is surgically implanted in the back with a lead that goes up the spinal column.

The device creates an electrical stimulation that interrupts pain signals to the brain.

It's the first that automatically adjusts to movements and variations in pain.

There are two locations in the Valley offering this treatment.

The link is for the trial is: www.evokestudy.com.

