Fence fire takes down power lines, causes outage

The ground is scared after a fence fire Saturday. (24 June 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

A Phoenix neighborhood is without power after a fence fire damaged power lines in the area

Phoenix Fire Dept. spokesman Capt. Joe Meier said when firefighters got on scene at the home located near 19th Ave. and Bethany Home road they saw a wooden fence on fire in the backyard.

Meier said crews worked to quickly put the fire out before it spread to the nearby homes.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

An SRP power line was damaged by the fire resulting in a power outage in the area.

According to information on the SRP power outage map, there are 11 customers in the area without power.

